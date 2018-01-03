Happy New Year from the Tangipahoa Parish Fair Board and Royalty

Members of the Tangipahoa Parish Fair Board celebrated the holidays with a Christmas party at the home of Mark and Monta Leto. Front row, from left are Lynn Ponder, Sandi Tolliver, Myra Sharpe. Middle row, from left are Luther Tolliver, Tammy DiMattia, Heather Howell, Shawn Holcomb, Tangipahoa Parish Fair Diamond Becky Smith, Sherri Thibodeaux, Kelly Slocum, Tangipahoa Parish Fair King Mark Leto, Tangipahoa Parish Fair Queen Baylee Smith, Dana Bivings and Regina Wegdit. Back row, from left are Victoria Durr and Chris Chaisson. Fair Board President Heather Howell says Happy New Year to the parish and is looking forward to the many festivals, and events throughout the parish this year.

