Hawks advance, will face Amite in Quarterfinals

St. Helena took one step further in their LHSAA 2A title campaign as the sixth seeded Hawks took down No. 11 South Plaquemines 54-6 at home last Friday.

For the second week in a row, the Hawks looked to jumpstart their big play ability by attempting an onside kick to open the game. Despite failing on the attempt, the Hawks defense took the field and forced a fumble on a gang tackle that was recovered to turn over possession at the 10:34 mark in the first quarter. On the very first play for the Hawks’ offense, senior quarterback Ricky Travis took a draw play that resulted in a 66-yard touchdown to establish an early 6-0 lead with 10:20 remaining in the opening period.

After forcing South Plaquemines into a three-and-out, Troy Hurst returned a punt deep into South Plaquemines’ territory. That was soon followed by a 25-yard touchdown pass from Travis to Troy Hurst. Following a 2-pt. conversion, the Hawks led 14-0 at the 8:28 mark in the first quarter.

