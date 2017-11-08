Hawks end season strong, look ahead to playoffs

St. Helena (8-2, 6-1) came away with a momentumcarrying win on the road last Friday over District 9-2A opponent Northlake Christian (3-7, 2-5) with a final score of 45-13.

The Hawks established their presence early, jumping out to a 21-7 lead by halftime. Senior running back Ricky Travis was the first to get the Hawks on the board when he broke off a 45-yard touchdown run on the opening drive. On the next Hawks possession, Aaron Hurst capped off a drive with a 15-yard run that was previously set up by Travis on a 10-yard keeper.

