Hawks extends winning streak

The St. Helena Hawks extended their winning streak to four games with a 36-14 win over the Pine Raiders to kick off district play Friday night.

The score was tied 14-14 at the half before the Hawks pulled away in the second half with 22 unanswered points.

“We were able to get them away from running the ball,” said St. Helena head coach Johnny Felder. “We played solid coverage for the most part.”

St. Helena (4-1, 1-0) had all of its five touchdowns come on the ground with three from Corey LeBlanc and two from Matthew Claiborne.

