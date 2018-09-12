Hawks tame the Tigers

The St. Helena Hawks bounced back from a 7-6 loss to open the season with a 37-16 win over East Feliciana in Greensburg Friday night.

“I saw a team that was hungry for a win,” said St. Helena head coach Johnny Felder. “We handled situations better, we had good balance on offense.

The quarterback played lights out and the defense played lights out.”

