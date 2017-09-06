Healthy Communities partners with NTCC for Wellness Week

St. Helena Healthy Communities has declared September 11-14 “Wellness Week,” promoting decision making for a healthy lifestyle in a series of programs.

The programs will be held every day at 10 a.m. on the Florida Parishes Campus of Northshore Technical Community College on Highway 10 in Greensburg.

On the first day, NTCC students and faculty will be treated to a nutrition and food demonstration geared toward promoting education on how to balance meals. Day two will feature a yoga class, which will be the first of its kind in the parish. Day three will feature a seminar on the effects that tobacco and alcohol have on the body. The final day will focus on drug awareness projects.

“I do hope to accomplish showing the students and faculty how to incorporate healthy meals into their lives,” said LSU AgCenter Area Agent Bianca Plant. “Yoga is also a great exercise to add to their daily routines to make it a healthier environment.”

