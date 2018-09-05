Historic business buildings and home coming down

The Charles John Cole family of Greensburg made a difficult decision recently to tear down a historic part of the face of Main Street in Greensburg. The Cole family built two separate wooden buildings during the 1930’s. One building was a general merchandise store and the other building was a feed and seed store for the local farmers. In doing some research on the buildings I discovered an ad that had been placed in the local newspaper which stated the following:

“Charles John Cole, Greensburg, La.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/