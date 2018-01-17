Hookfin named Kentwood Officer of the Year

Kentwood Police Officer Sheila Hookfin found herself quite surprised after discovering she was chosen by her fellow officers as the 2017 Kentwood Police Department Officer of the Year.

Each year Kentwood recognizes a local law enforcement officer who demonstrates outstanding ability and contributes to making the community a safer place in which to live.

Hookfin says being chosen as Officer of the Year was very unexpected, and she is very humbled to have been given this honor in which so many are equally deserving.

