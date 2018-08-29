Hot temperatures didn't stop attendance at Hunter's Night Out

The Kentwood Co-Op held their Hunter's Night Out event last Saturday, August 25 between the hours of 3 and 6 p.m. The annual event is a celebration of the hunting and outdoor traditions of Louisiana.

The hot and humid weather did not stop hunting fans and family members from coming out in support of the Kentwood Co-op.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/