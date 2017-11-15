Hwy. 10 Bridge to Greensburg opens

St Helena Parish - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced that the Beaver Creek (LA 10) Bridge was re-opened on Friday, November 10. The bridge had to be completely rebuilt after suffering irreparable damage during the August 2016 floods. Rep. Robby Carter was happy to let residents know that the highway is open. Carter stated, “I’ve gotten more calls on this situation than any other in my terms of service.”

