Hyde discusses new book with Amite Chamber

Amite’s native son, Samuel “Brother” Hyde, was the featured speaker at the September meeting of the Amite chamber. He is a professor of history at Southeastern and also a Leon Ford Endowed Chair at SLU. He is the author of Pistols and Politics: Feuds, Factions, and the Struggle for Order in Louisiana’s Florida Parishes, 1810- 1935 as well as Pistols and Politics: The Dilemma of Democracy on Louisiana’s Florida Parishes, 1810-1899 which was published in 1996.

Hyde began his talk explaining that once he finished his first book, he thought he was finished telling the story. As he began looking through his research, he realized he was far from complete and over the course of the years since his 1996 publication, he added to the story and continued until 1935.

