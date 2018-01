FROZEN ROADS TOO DANGEROUS TO TRAVEL - 18-wheelers sit parked along the off ramp on the southbound side of Interstate 55 in Kentwood Wednesday morning, January 17. The interstate and state highways were shut down by officials due to icy road conditions that made travel nearly impossible.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/