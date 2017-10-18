Independence High announces 2017 Homecoming Court

2017 INDEPENDENCE HIGH HOMECOMING COURT- Seated from left: Senior Maids JaKayla Watson and Brynigha Roberts. Standing, from left: Junior Maid Bailey Singleton, Sophomore Maid Brynette Cooper, Junior Maid Krista Thibodeaux, Freshman Maid Kimberly Womack,

Sophomore Maid JaiNeisha Collier, and Freshman Maid Raniya Austin. The court will be presented at halftime during the Tigers game this Friday, October 20. Tangilena Media/ Matthew Roy

