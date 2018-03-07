The 10th Annual Independence Sicilian Heritage Festival will be held in downtown Independence on March 9 through 11. Festival board members are excited to announce the entertainment lineup and would like to invite everyone to join Independence in a great weekend of Sicilian food, great entertainment and rides for all ages.

Friday, March 9 will begin at 5:00 p.m. with local schools followed by Blind Sided from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Souled Out will close out the night from 9:00 to 11:00. p.m.

