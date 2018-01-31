It’s Carnival Time in Kentwood; Parade rolls Saturday

The 9th Annual North Tangi Support Group Mardi Gras Parade will roll through on Saturday, February 3 with Southern University Marching Band, Dancing Dolls, the New Orleans Indians, and the Upper New Orleans Second Line as special guests. The band, which is also known as the “Human Jukebox,” will high-step, stroll and jam the entire parade route.

The band will also stop and perform several times throughout the parade route. It’s sure to be a great time with Southern’s band in the streets of Kentwood. The parade will also feature University of Alabama football player and former Kentwood High standout Shyheim Carter along with fellow teammate DeVonta Smith. What started in 2010 as just a Mardi Gras parade sponsored by North Tangi Support Group is now evolving into a complete carnival.

