It's back to school time!

Today marks the last official day of summer vacation for students in Tangipahoa Parish public schools. The first day of classes for the new year begins tomorrow, Thursday, August 9.

As students prepare to head back to the classroom, families are in local stores armed with supply lists, trying to get last minute shopping done. Parents clutch their lists as they look down the aisles of Walmart, Target and other retail stores, looking around for the best deals.

