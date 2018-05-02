Kentwood’s King named to prestigious watch list

Southeastern Louisiana senior pole vaulter Devin King has proven he can compete against the best collegiate athletes in the country over the course of his four-year career. The four-time All-American will now get an opportunity to compete against those same student-athletes for the sport’s most prestigious honor as one of 10 named to

The Bowerman Men’s Mid-Outdoor Watch List. The Bowerman is awarded to the top men’s and women’s collegiate track and field athletes annually by the USTFCCCA. A watch list is scheduled to be released eight times during the indoor and outdoor seasons. The men’s semifinalists will be announced on Thursday, June 14, with the finalists chosen on Thursday, June 21. The 2018 Bowerman will be presented at the USTFCCCA Convention in December.

