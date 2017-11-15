Kentwood’s mayor meets with Student Council

Kentwood’s Mayor, Irma Gordon, recently visited Spring Creek Elementary School and met with representatives of their student council to discuss her role as the town’s highest elected official, and to discuss ways Spring Creek Elementary can become more involved in the community.

Gordon, a retired teacher, told the fifth graders to be good students and do their best, not just in the classroom but also on the playground and when out in the community.

