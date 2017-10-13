Kentwood’s new library draws closer

The project to build a new library in Kentwood has been a long time in the making. The library system has $1.1 million dedicated to the project and needs another $1.1 million. Once the money is secured, the construction project can be placed out for bid. The library system is looking at various options to secure more funding, including grants and loans.

On Wednesday, October 4 officials gathered around the table to close the deal on the property.

“The Town of Kentwood has been waiting on this moment for four years,” Mayor Irma Gordon said. “We are so thankful to the parish and all of those who have helped make this moment possible. The two property owners, Joe Lee Lott and Beryl Billiot, deserve a big thank you. They could have sold to anyone, but they decided to hold on to their property because they knew Kentwood wanted its new library on Main Street,” Gordon said.

