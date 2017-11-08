Kentwood High School holds first STEM Café

The Hammond Youth Education Alliance is pleased to bring you the first in a series of STEM Cafés where participants of all ages can feed their minds about the amazing world of Science Technology Engineering and Math.

This is the perfect Saturday activity for parents looking for something enriching for the whole family. STEM professionals will be on hand to share their experiences with high school students about college and careers in STEM fields.

Middle School students will find handson activities from STEM experts to explore careers first hand.

