Kentwood Police Chief encourages Halloween safety

Halloween is supposed to be a time of fun and candy collecting for young ones. A time when pirate, princess, ghost and goblin costumes are picked out for boys and girls. Trick-or- Treaters can enjoy Halloween on Tuesday, October 31.

Kentwood Police Chief Michael Kazerooni encourages safety and supervision during the annual Trick or Treat season. “Our department will be out in full force patrolling during trick or treat hours to ensure the safety of children and residents,” Kazerooni said.

