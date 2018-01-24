Kentwood Police focusing on Mayor’s Court

Kentwood Chief of Police Michael Kazerooni wants to remind residents on the importance of Mayor’s Court and showing up on time.

Mayor’s Court allows the Town of Kentwood to efficiently resolve traffic and misdemeanor matters issued by the Kentwood Police Department. The court also hears the criminal offenses in violation of town ordinances.

Chief Kazerooni reports that individuals who do not respond to or appear for their case in court, will be issued a bench warrant and the individual will then be arrested. Also, all fines and fees are to be paid at the end of court unless an arrangement has been made, he says.

