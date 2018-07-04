Kentwood Rotary Club installs officers

The Kentwood Rotary Club held its annual Installation Banquet last Wednesday, June 27 at The White Magnolia.

Family, friends and fellow Rotarians were on hand to witness the passing of the gavel to Lanny Miller, who became the new president, and the installation of new officers for 2018-2019.

Miller takes over for Michael Kazerooni.

