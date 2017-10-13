KHMS announces 2017 Homecoming Court

2017 KENTWOOD KANGAROO HOMECOMING - The Kentwood High Magnet School homecoming court, back row from left are: Aaliyah Martin, Ja’Keria Bullock, Ly’Neisha Cooper, Mackenzie Hebert, Shelby Alexander, Tamara Williams, Jhailyn Pillows, A’niya Cooper, Lasharria Cooper, Destini Bunch, and Erianna Hamby.

Front row from left are: Ben Miller, Cornelius Moore, Carliesha Burns, Tykeria Brumfield, Aldric Lott, Makayla Robertson, Ambria Cook, and Kamberlyn Tate. The Kangaroos will host East Iberville Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m. Tangilena Media/ Margaret Andrews

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/