Kyla Bryant recieves academic scholarship

Bryant Wins Louisiana Sheriff’s Educational Foundation Scholarship. Sheriff Nathaniel “Nat” Williams is proud to announce that Kyla Bryant is the recipient of an academic scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program. Kyla is the daughter of Keyecho Muse and is a Senior at St. Helena College and Career Academy. She plans to attend Southern University and major in Agriculture. Photo submitted.

