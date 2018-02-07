Laissez les bon temps rouler

The streets in Kentwood were covered in purple, green and gold, and in Louisiana that means only one thing: it’s Mardi Gras season.

Early Friday morning, February 2, the Krewe of Omega held their annual trek to honor and toast the dignitaries of municipalities throughout the parish. The trek began at 7 a.m. with a police-escorted caravan of buses, motor homes and decorated vehicles.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/