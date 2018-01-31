Landfill begins its 48-acre expansion

A 48-acre expansion is underway at the Tangipahoa Parish Landfill, enough to last the parish about 22 more years.

The parish council during its January 22 meeting voted to seek bids for installation of a liner for the new cell. The liner is intended to prevent hazardous materials from the waste from leaching into the underground water aquifer.

