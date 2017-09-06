Let Kindness flood the world

During the floods that inundated Southern Louisiana in March and August of 2016, the charity of others was put on full display as first responders and volunteers from all over donated their time to provide aid in a time of despair and need. Some came and helped with demolition and rebuilding; others organized donation drives to help those affected by the flood waters. Now, just over a year later, first responders from Tangipahoa Parish Rural Fire District 2 and Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1 have organized donations of non-perishable items for victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas.

Organized by TPRFD2 Administrator Dennis Crocker, the donations are being taken in at many of the fire stations across Tangipahoa Parish. From as far north as Kentwood to Ponchatoula in the south, the fire stations began receiving donations from Tangipahoa Parish residents on Monday, August 28 and aim to keep the drive going as long as long as possible.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Amite%20Tangi%20DigestID145/