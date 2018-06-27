LIBRARIES ROCK

William MacGavin barks like a dingo, dances with heat waves and showers in a rain of refreshing water, all by just blowing into a cylindrical tube.

“This is part of the language of aboriginal Australians,” MacGavin explained to an audience of youngsters and adults Tuesday, June 19, at the Kentwood Library.

