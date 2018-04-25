Limited enrollment in Visual Art and Drama camps this summer

The Amite Arts Council is once again offering summer Visual Art and Drama Camps.

The Visual Art Camp will be taught by award winning book illustrator and artist Marita Gentry. The camp will be held June 4 through June 8.

The Drama Camp will be taught by actor and Talented Theatre teacher Christina DeRosier. The camp will be held June 11-15.

