Local doctor wins national grand champion

On September 9, in Springfield, Missouri, DWT Bayou Belle C8 won the National Female Grand Champion of the Red Devon breed of cattle.

The award was presented at the National Red Devon USA conference and show. The heifer was bred and raised by Dr. Jimmie W. Varnado and his wife Mrs. Peggy Varnado, owners of Dogwood Trace Farms in Greensburg. The slogan of Red Devon USA is “gourmet grass fed beef,” and we became interested in this growing business eight years ago.

My stepfather, Laurie Breeden, was also my high school agriculture teacher. He had several national champion cattle judging teams, and I was fortunate enough to be on one team with Will Easley, Charles Allen and Bob Harvin. The knowledge that he taught was of tremendous assistance when choosing the herd sire, Thistle Hill’s Magic, who sired the champion heifer.

