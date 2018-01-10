Local fire departments have busy week

January 3 proved to be a busy day for Tangipahoa Parish Fire District #1 and surrounding departments. Fire District #1 was dispatched at 4 a.m. to a single wide mobile home fire at 13216 Velma Road. The department responded with manpower and equipment and put out the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

At 11:30 p.m., Fire District #1 was dispatched to a structure fire at 12408 Highway 10 in Fluker. Upon arrival, flames were visible through the roof on the second story. Fire District #1 provided two engines, one tanker and one ladder truck. Over 30 firefighters from Fire District #1, Roseland, Hillsdale, Kentwood, Wilmer and Independence Fire Departments were on hand to provide equipment and manpower.

