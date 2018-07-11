Local Kentwood young ladies among Tangipahoa Professional Women’s scholarship winners

The Tangipahoa Professional Women’s Organization (TPW) recently awarded 18 scholarships to deserving women in the community who are currently pursuing college (bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate) degrees or are set to begin in the fall. The total amount awarded this year was $18,000 and was divided equally among the winners.

TPW received over 60 applications for this year’s scholarship. With so many well-qualified applicants, the scholarship committee followed a rigorous scoring process to determine the final winners.

