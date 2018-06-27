Local resident calls for school board to donate old O.W. Dillon School

An urgent plea was submitted to the Tangipahoa Parish School Board during its June 19 meeting requesting that the board not put the old O.W. Dillon School at Kentwood up for auction.

Deon Johnson told the board that the school and property have a rich history for the African American community, and residents want to keep the land and old school for community purposes.

