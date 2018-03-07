Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program Underway

The Louisiana Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program.

According to Program Chair, St. Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, “This Scholarship Program is a meaningful expression of the Program’s respect for education. It demonstrates our confidence in Louisiana’s youth ... our future leaders.”

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/St.%20Helena%20EchoID240/