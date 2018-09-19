Man arrested for animal cruelty

St. Helena Parish Sheriff Nathaniel Williams announced that St. Helena Parish Deputies executed a search warrant near Easleyville in an effort to rescue three Jersey cows and a bull with no food or water which was based on complaints from the rural neighborhood.

The tenant at the property, and acknowledged owner of the animals, Cory Michael Cleveland, wm, 57, was arrested on a warrant issued by Judge Doug Hughes with chief criminal deputy Chester Pritchett as the affiant.

