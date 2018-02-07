MARDI GRAS ROYALTY - North Tangi Support Group held their 2018 Crowning of the King and Queen ceremony on Tuesday, January 30, at the Florida Parishes Arena in Amite. First Guaranty Bank President Alton Lewis and his wife Terri Lewis ceremoniously relinquished their 2017 crowns to new king and queen Ed Smith and wife Stacey.

