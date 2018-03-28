Margie Yates Jenkins named to the 2018 Hall of Distinction

IWith an agriculture career spanning over eight decades, Margie Yates Jenkins was honored by the Louisiana Radio Network and the Louisiana Department of Agriculture by being named to the 2018 Hall of Distinction for her contributions in Agriculture, Timber, Crop Farming and the Nursery industry. Addresses by Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser,

Agriculture Commissioner Dr. Mike Strain, DVM and a recorded message from Amite's own, Governor John Bel Edwards, Jenkins was welcomed into the Hall of Distinction with much respect and numerous words of praise for a woman at age 96 who shows no signs of slowing down. As she was handed the microphone following her induction video, she had this to say, "This is quite an honor for me to be here. It will surely be a highlight of my older years. I have a really strong family connection. My parents taught me a lot. I had good parents and I'm sure I inherited good genes. It has been really a blessing to me that I was born with a love of nature and land. I am happy I was able to follow my passion to grow plants. This tonight has been truly a soul's feast for me."

