IAccording to Amite Police Chief Jerry Trabona, a routine traffic stop resulted in one arrest and confiscation of almost six pounds of marijuana. On Thursday, March 22, Officer Roger Carter was patrolling in southwest Amite, when he noticed a taillight was out on the car in front of him. Carter flipped on his lights to alert the driver to pull over and instead of pulling over, the driver took off. He utimately ran two stop signs, zigged and zagged on West Chestnut, South Third St., Bush Street, Richardson Street and finally got stuck in a residents' yard.

The suspect refused to exit his vehicle, when he did exit, he refused to get on the ground. Carter surveying the area, saw a box full of what was thought to be marijuana on the front seat. Upon further examination. There was 5.94 ounces of marijuana and a substantial amount of money.

