Masons honored at Parish Council

Ed and Pat Mason were recognized by the Tangipahoa Parish Council during its January 22 meeting for their service to the offices of emergency response and to the people of the parish.

Director of the Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Dawson Primes, said the Masons were involved from the beginning in the planning of the Communications Center in the new Emergency Operations Center in Amite.

