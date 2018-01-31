Methodist Church Youth Group performs at prayer breakfast

MEMBERS of the First United Methodist Church Youth Group performed for the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office prayer breakast on Wednesday, January 24.

From left are Haley Alexander, Sheriff Daniel Edwards, Kamryn Murphy, Alec Sparks, Lauren VanMullem, Austin Stafford, Shellie Milliron, Raleigh Robertson, Tanner Blades, William Milliron, Elizabeth Forrest, Josh Milliron and Allison Milliron.

