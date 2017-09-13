A Moment of Silence

NEVER FORGET- Shown from left: St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chester Pritchett, Police Jury President Major Coleman, Clerk of Court Mildred Cyprian, Mayor of Greensburg Paula McNabb, and St. Helena Parish Sheriff Nat Williams reflect on the events of September 11, 2001, in a ceremony organized by St. Helena Office of Emergency Preparedness Director Rita Allen. There was also a display arranged in tribute to the first responders that were on duty during the historic event at the World Trade Center Towers in New York City. Tangilena Media/ Jesse Brooks

