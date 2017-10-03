Mounted Division Rodeo sets arena on fire

Tue, 10/03/2017 - 9:48am News Staff
MATTHEW ROY

The Florida Parishes Arena once again played host to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Mounted Division Rodeo. The seventh time this event has been put on, the rodeo brought new and exciting acts and competition to the arena.

Before the show on each night, there were special announcements made to the public. On Friday, the 2017 Rodeo Pageant winners were announced.

