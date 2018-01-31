Muse hired for transportation director position

Tangipahoa Parish may be the only parish in the state, or maybe the only community in the nation, that has a newly hired school system transportation director who has no experience or qualifications for the job.

This means on-the-job training at $60,000 or $70,000 per year at taxpayer expense.

