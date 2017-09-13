Never Fortgotten

It was a day of prayer. A day of remembrance. A day of appreciation. A day for taking stock.

A beautiful, sunny morning much like September 11, 2001, when the world seemed to change as planes flew into the World Trade Center towers, crashed into the Pentagon and plummeted into a field in western Pennsylvania.

The Kentwood community came together Monday, September 11 underneath the Community Center Pavillon to remember the lives, the victims and the heroes whose lives were altered as a result of the 9/11 attacks 16 years ago. “We observe this day to remember the many lives lost on September 11, 2001. It is a day that we will never forget.” Those were the words spoken by Kentwood Mayor Irma Gordon.

