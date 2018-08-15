Night Out Against Crime entertains and educates

The focus was on youth as Kentwood police officers, community members, and elected officials came together to celebrate Kentwood's Second Annual National Night Out Against Crime. Held on Tuesday, August 7, on old Main Street, residents had the opportunity to meet local law enforcement officials during the event.

Since 1984, communities and police departments across the country have been hosting National Night Out events as community-policing tools to forge closer bonds between citizens and the law enforcement groups that serve them.

Whether it be a block party, backyard cookout or festival-like event with games and prizes, National Night Out festivities provide police departments and other local agencies a chance to reach a broad range of residents in their jurisdiction.

