The cases of Devion Hookfin and Anthony Holden were continued for pretrial motion hearings, with the next date set for April 23, at 1 p.m., according to a 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman.

The trial dates have yet to be set.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/