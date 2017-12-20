O. W. Dillon Principal Hugh Wallace speaks at Kentwood Rotary

Mr. Hugh Wallace, Principal of O. W. Dillon Leadership Academy was the guest speaker at Kentwood Rotary Thursday, December 14. Principal Wallace enlightened those in the audience about the vision and the day to day operations of O. W. Dillon. He stated that he goes into every situation with a plan and goals. “Last year, we instituted a number of instructional and behavioral intervention programs. These programs are designed to improve academics. His goal for those leaving O. W. Dillon and entering Kentwood High School is his students to be prepared for high school. He plans to achieve this goal by ensuring every student is able to read, write, and comprehend on or above their grade level. He has also made some “fun” changes such as monthly birthday parties for all students and staff. “We will continue to advocate our mission of implementing and enhancing the 4 “C’s” of Collaboration, Communication, Creativity, and Critical Thinking,” Wallace stated. “If our students can master these four things, they can do anything in the world.”

Wallace hopes that these changes and others continue to have a positive impact on the schools scores.

