O. W. Dillon ranked 7th in state in most academic growth

O.W. Dillon Elementary School at Kentwood ranks seventh in the state for schools that made the most academic growth in the 2018 school year.

Superintendent Melissa Stilley said during the regular school board meeting that Dillon is the only school from Tangipahoa Parish recognized for academic growth by the state Department of Education.

