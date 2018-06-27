Oceans Behavioral Hospital expands health services

Oceans Behavioral Hospital Kentwood, a behavioral health provider focused on healing and long-term recovery, announces the opening of its intensive outpatient program.

In this program, the hospital’s team of expert clinicians will provide ongoing outpatient treatment for a wide variety of behavioral health issues impacting adults 18 years and older, including schizophrenia, affective disorders, behavioral illnesses that may be related to substance abuse, as well as less severe but debilitating illnesses such as anxiety disorders and depression

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://www.etypeservices.com/Kentwood%20News%20LedgerID239/